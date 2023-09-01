Swiss National Bank Sells 13,200 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of NuVasive worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NuVasive by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NuVasive by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

NuVasive Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

(Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.