Swiss National Bank Sells 145,400 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,255,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after buying an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,787,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance
Shares of ZIM opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
