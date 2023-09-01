Swiss National Bank Sells 16,900 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Washington Federal worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth $2,241,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 667,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 151,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $27.18 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

