Swiss National Bank Sells 19,100 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

