Swiss National Bank Sells 24,800 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $28.06 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

Bloomin' Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Bloomin' Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

