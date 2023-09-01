Swiss National Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Alamo Group worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alamo Group by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $588,211. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALG opened at $171.65 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $200.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average is $178.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $440.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

