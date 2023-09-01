Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Freshworks worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 107,573 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 51.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 105,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 330,608 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 360,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 145,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Pradeep Rathinam sold 25,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 808,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,861.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,213 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,021. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.62.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

