Swiss National Bank Sells 41,900 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

