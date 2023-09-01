Swiss National Bank Sells 54,100 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Roivant Sciences worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 532.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $1,397,900.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 627,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,503.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,830,357 shares of company stock worth $137,653,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ROIV stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

