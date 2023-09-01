Swiss National Bank Sells 62,100 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of TransAlta worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $2,486,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in TransAlta by 1,037.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,615 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in TransAlta by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 122,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TransAlta by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 460,019 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. TransAlta’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

