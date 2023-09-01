Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Strategic Education worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Strategic Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 156.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

