Swiss National Bank Sells 9,500 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of GMS worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GMS by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GMS by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $76.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at $263,991,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

