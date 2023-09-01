Swiss National Bank Sells 9,500 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Shake Shack worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shake Shack by 79.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.