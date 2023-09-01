Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $143,099.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,067.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,067.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,466 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CORT opened at $32.73 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

