Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKT. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

