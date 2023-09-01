Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.7 %

BBY stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 361.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

