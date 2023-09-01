Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.75

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.75 and traded as high as $40.16. Textainer Group shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 122,114 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Textainer Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

