Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.75

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.75 and traded as high as $40.16. Textainer Group shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 122,114 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

