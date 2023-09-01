TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.26.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

TFI International Stock Up 0.8 %

TFII opened at $136.36 on Friday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

