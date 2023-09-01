The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Aaron’s worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,188,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 958,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 97,434 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of AAN stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $372.60 million, a P/E ratio of -150.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aaron’s

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

