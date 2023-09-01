The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$69.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

BNS stock opened at C$64.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$61.46 and a 52 week high of C$74.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

