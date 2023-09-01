The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $276.26 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

