The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.3 %

SMG stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

