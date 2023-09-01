Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 30,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 318,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Theriva Biologics

About Theriva Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Theriva Biologics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theriva Biologics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Theriva Biologics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

