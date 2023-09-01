Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Trading Up 2.9%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 30,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 318,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theriva Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Theriva Biologics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.26% of Theriva Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

