Tonya L. Mater Sells 5,000 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.