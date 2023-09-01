Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 201 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SXT opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.69.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

