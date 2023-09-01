Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,911 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 2,148.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Griffon by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:GFF opened at $41.87 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.86 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.77%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

