Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,964,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 81.9% in the first quarter. Systrade AG now owns 387,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $202.84 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. The company had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $30.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.