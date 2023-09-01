Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 121,590 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

