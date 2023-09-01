Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $34.02 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

