Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 252.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SAVA opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $880.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of -0.21. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $51.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 886,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,475,549.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 276,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,020.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,812 shares of company stock valued at $587,542 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cassava Sciences

(Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

