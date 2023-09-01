Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

