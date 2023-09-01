Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 315 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 651.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,506,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 89.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $3,296,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $253.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average is $245.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $271.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

