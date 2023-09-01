Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 464.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 145.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $98.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

