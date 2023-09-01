Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 141,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $118,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $36.79 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

