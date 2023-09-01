Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $132,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PARAP opened at $22.14 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $40.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

