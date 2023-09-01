Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.84

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $12.94. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 147,995 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $949,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.