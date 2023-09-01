Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,700 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Tripadvisor worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,959 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,642 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,075 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 102.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

TRIP opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.39. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

