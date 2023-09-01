Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Trading Down 1%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). 117,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 259,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BOXE
Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 1.0 %
Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Tritax EuroBox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.
About Tritax EuroBox
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tritax EuroBox
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.