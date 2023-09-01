Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Trading Down 1%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). 117,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 259,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Tritax EuroBox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

