TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 2,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in TROOPS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TROOPS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

