uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 4,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 34,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

uCloudlink Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 4.21.

Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

