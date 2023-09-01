Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.22.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after buying an additional 153,164 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $162.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.01. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $166.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

