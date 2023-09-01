US Bancorp DE Buys 629 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.88 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

OFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

