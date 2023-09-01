US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Astec Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.