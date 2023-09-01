US Bancorp DE Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,996 shares of company stock worth $8,607,017. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

