US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,691 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 117.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.34.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

