US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIPFree Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

