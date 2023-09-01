VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

