Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $4,498,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $208.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $211.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

